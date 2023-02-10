Parent company behind popular dating apps launches worldwide safety campaign

NEW YORK -- Valentine's Day is next Tuesday, and if you're using a dating app to swipe for that special someone, it's important you stay vigilant.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams are responsible for more than $300 million lost dollars in the U.S. every year for the past three years. So the parent company of some of the most popular dating apps is launching a global campaign to keep you safe.

We heard from Buddy Loomis, global safety stakeholder engagement at Match Group, for more about the campaign and what apps it will apear on.

Some of the safety tips include:

Stay on the app as long as possible: Use the tools available in app.Make sure to verify your profile with Photo Verification and also look out for the verification check on your matches to help confirm they are the person in their profile pictures. You can also set up video chats before meeting in person to confirm your match is the person you've been talking to They're a 10 but a crypto expert: Hard pass. If a new love interest is giving you crypto or investment advice, there is a high probability that it's a scam. Always report these interactions back to the platform where you met. The promise of a big return of investment or help secure financial future: They may play on your heart strings and appear to be desperate: Scammers often claim they need money for a Visa, customs fees, surgeries, family medical bills, car repairs or plane tickets to visit. If they appear desperate and money is involved, this should be a giant red flag. Scams can look different and constantly evolve. Keep your guard up and stay vigilant.

Match Group is also launching a special initiative to keep users safe for the Super Bowl.

