Christian Velez arrested in connection to apparent road rage attack in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent road rage attack in Paramus.

It happened Thursday on Route 4 East.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says officers were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing and alleged road rage incident. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back, side and arm. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The prosecutor's office says the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Christian Velez, of Paterson, was arrested in Belleville on Thursday.

Velez has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.