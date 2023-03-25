Watch CBS News
Paramus jewelry store burglary caught on camera

Police in New Jersey searching for jewelry thieves
Police in New Jersey searching for jewelry thieves 00:24

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Sixty-six seconds is all the time it took for burglars to steal bags of jewelry from a store in Bergen County.

Surveillance video shows thieves make their way into the Jewelry Exchange in Paramus on Thursday.

They're seen quickly smashing glass cases and removing items.

They got away with an undetermined amount of jewelry.

Police say they've seen an uptick in jewelry thefts across Paramus this month.

