Paramus Catholic High School teammate, mentor devastated by loss of UGA football player Devin Willock

WAYNE, N.J. -- There's heartbreak in New Jersey over the loss of rising University of Georgia football star Devin Willock, who graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in 2020.

Willock died in a car crash Sunday, hours after celebrating his second national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Willock's number 77 is part of a memorial at the campus in Athens, Georgia and now in the cherished memories of former high school teammates.

"I was devastated. I'm still devastated. I will always be devastated," said Nikolai Bujnowski. "He put others first and was always happy and was energetic, caring and just one of the best humans ever."

Bujnowski texted Willock before the Bulldogs won the national championship last week.

"I just told him, you know, good luck and let's get that ring," said Bujnowski.

Samee McDonald, Willock's mentor and owner of Pro E.D.G.E. Training in Wayne, did the same thing.

"He's like 'I will coach. Can't wait to come back home and see you,'" said McDonald.

McDonald met Willock before he transferred to Paramus Catholic from New Milford High School.

"He developed really fast," said McDonald. "He was definitely going to be a bona fide NFL draft pick. He had the size, he had the physique, he had the personality."

Hours after celebrating being a two-time national champion at a parade, Athens Police said an overnight crash killed Willock and 24-year-old UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

According to police, LeCroy lost control of an SUV they were in and hit poles and trees.

Willock had been communicating with McDonald about returning to Wayne to train in the offseason. He was also mentoring high school football players.

"He'd walk in a room, outside of his presence, he made you really comfortable," said McDonald.

One of the last photos of Willock shows him greeting a 7-year-old Bulldogs fan and letting him wear his championship ring.

Back in Wayne, a Bulldogs banner and Willock's photo will be a reminder to McDonald and future players to support each other, work hard and never give up on dreams.