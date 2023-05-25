Watch CBS News
Local News

Paramount+ Move Nights to return to Bryant Park this summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paramount+ free movie nights returning to Bryant Park
Paramount+ free movie nights returning to Bryant Park 00:22

NEW YORK -- Summer is right around the corner and Bryant Park will once again be the site for free movies.

"Paramount+ Movie Nights" will return every Monday from June 12 until Aug. 21. This will mark the 30th year where anyone can watch a movie on the big screen at the iconic park.

Park officials say the lawn will open to the public at 5 p.m., with movies starting at around 8 p.m.

Paramount is the parent company of CBS.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 9:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.