Paramount+ Move Nights to return to Bryant Park this summer

NEW YORK -- Summer is right around the corner and Bryant Park will once again be the site for free movies.

"Paramount+ Movie Nights" will return every Monday from June 12 until Aug. 21. This will mark the 30th year where anyone can watch a movie on the big screen at the iconic park.

Park officials say the lawn will open to the public at 5 p.m., with movies starting at around 8 p.m.

Paramount is the parent company of CBS.