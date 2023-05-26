Paramount Global and Chief Veteran Officer Richard Jones honored on Intrepid

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration on the Intrepid on Thursday night in honor of its 80th commissioning anniversary.

The Salute to Freedom Gala was held and Paramount Global and its chief veteran officer, Richard Jones, were awarded the 2023 Intrepid Salute Award.

Jones is a U.S. Army veteran who formed the Paramount Veterans Network to promote the well being of veterans and their families.

"The Paramount family goes beyond merely thanking veterans for their service. We ensure that their sacrifices will never be forgotten," Jones said. "We tell impactful stories. We work closely with the production teams. Paramount is 100% committed to advancing military-themed and veteran-themed programming."

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro was also honored with the 2023 Intrepid Freedom Award.

CBS correspondent Jim Axelrod served as master of ceremonies.

Paramount is the parent company of CBS2.