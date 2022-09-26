Watch CBS News
Panel recommends doctors screen patients for anxiety during annual physical exams

NEW YORK -- During an annual physical, doctors examine the heart, lungs and other vital organs. 

Now, a panel of health experts recommends physicians also check patients for anxiety

The U.S. Representative Services Task Force hopes annual screenings will diagnose mental health issues and get patients the help they need. 

Dr. Lynn Bufka, from the American Psychological Association, joins CBS News New York to explain. 

CLICK HERE to read the report, and watch the full interview above for more details. 

