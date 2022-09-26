Panel recommends doctors screen patients for anxiety during annual physical exams

Panel recommends doctors screen patients for anxiety during physicals

NEW YORK -- During an annual physical, doctors examine the heart, lungs and other vital organs.

Now, a panel of health experts recommends physicians also check patients for anxiety.

The U.S. Representative Services Task Force hopes annual screenings will diagnose mental health issues and get patients the help they need.

Dr. Lynn Bufka, from the American Psychological Association, joins CBS News New York to explain.

