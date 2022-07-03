Crews battle 4-alarm fire at Palisades Park warehouse

PALISADES PARK, N.J. -- Firefighters worked through the heat and humidity Saturday afternoon as they battled a warehouse fire in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire in Palisades Park.

Crews were rotated in and out to keep them safe in the challenging weather conditions. One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

A resident told CBS2 that the warehouse had not been used for at least a year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.