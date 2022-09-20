New York's Paley Center for Media salutes Hispanic achievements in television

NEW YORK -- As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, New York's Paley Center for Media is taking a look at historic and memorable achievements in television.

Mercedes Anderson, director of communications for the Paley Center for Media, gave CBS2's Dave Carlin a tour.

The exhibition features iconic moments in television and highlights milestones from legendary performers, like Rita Moreno, Jimmy Smits, George Lopez and, of course, Desi Arnaz.

"There is no salute to Hispanic heritage in television without spotlighting Desi," Anderson said. "When you watch 'I Love Lucy,' you know, he's speaking in Spanish and he's very much embodying the Cuban spirit."

Also featured is the role of Hispanic representation in children's programming, including Luis and Maria of "Sesame Street" and Rosita, the first bilingual Muppet.

The salute tracks milestones across multiple genres, including news and talk, sports, and music and variety.

"Nancy Lopez in 1976 was really headlining sports," Anderson said.

Featured for music and variety are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny.

While the exhibition is running, there will be about 20 screenings of curated programs to give the public a chance to see these artists who made television history. Actor Jimmy Smits will host a screening of his new CBS police drama "East New York" on Oct. 2.

Visitors can also get an up-close look at costumes and other memorabilia from dramas, comedies and telenovelas.

"Here we highlight the story, but no, it's not the whole story. There's more to come, and it's up to us ... to carry the torch," Anderson said.

The salute to Hispanic achievements in television is open free to the public until Oct. 30. For more information, click here.