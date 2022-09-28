Watch CBS News
Crime

Sources: 4 bystanders injured in Queens shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Multiple people shot near London Planetree Playground in Ozone Park
Multiple people shot near London Planetree Playground in Ozone Park 00:28

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured following a shooting in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the London Planetree Playground at 88th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park.

Sources tell CBS2 that two groups began firing at each other, and it appears the four people hurt were unintended targets, who were not armed and not involved in the shooting.

We're told all four of them have minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.