Sources: 4 bystanders injured in Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured following a shooting in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the London Planetree Playground at 88th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park.

Sources tell CBS2 that two groups began firing at each other, and it appears the four people hurt were unintended targets, who were not armed and not involved in the shooting.

We're told all four of them have minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooters.