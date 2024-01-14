Owner of now-defunct nursing home to be suspended from N.J.'s Medicaid program

NEW YORK -- The owner of a now-defunct New Jersey nursing home will be suspended from the state's Medicaid program.

This after a CBS New York investigation raised questions about the facility's abrupt closure.

We first reported on this case in September, when Princeton Care Center told 72 residents they'd have to relocate due to financial hardship.

Now, the acting state comptroller says owner Gail Bogner, and her son, Ezra, who was the administrator, "caused serious harm and trauma to the residents" with their "recklessness, neglect, and poor judgment."

The Medicaid suspension takes effect March 28.