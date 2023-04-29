Watch CBS News
Owl recovering after flying into grill of car in Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Owl struck by car in Weston receiving care at wildlife refuge
Owl struck by car in Weston receiving care at wildlife refuge 00:26

WESTON, Conn. -- An owl will soon return to the wild, thanks to a wildlife refuge in Connecticut.

The owl has some bumps and bruises after flying into the grill of a car Wednesday.

Weston police officers responded and were able to free the bird from the vehicle.

A motorist had an unexpected passenger on their journey home on 4/26/23 - an owl had flown into their vehicle's grill....

Posted by Weston Police Department on Thursday, April 27, 2023

It's now recovering at Christine's Critters.

After receiving some rehab, we're told it will be healthy enough to take flight.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:14 PM

