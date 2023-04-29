Owl recovering after flying into grill of car in Connecticut
WESTON, Conn. -- An owl will soon return to the wild, thanks to a wildlife refuge in Connecticut.
The owl has some bumps and bruises after flying into the grill of a car Wednesday.
Weston police officers responded and were able to free the bird from the vehicle.
It's now recovering at Christine's Critters.
After receiving some rehab, we're told it will be healthy enough to take flight.
