Out of the Darkness Community Walk offers hope and support to those touched by suicide
NEW YORK -- This Sunday, hundreds of people will take part in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
It's a journey of remembrance and hope and support for the many people touched by suicide and mental health conditions.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention board member Hannah Moch sat down with Cindy Hsu to discuss the foundation and its resources.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the walk.
Resources & Assistance
- 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or call 1-800-273-TALK
- Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor for free
- Emergency Psychiatric Services: (800) 854-7771
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: (877) 727-4747
- Suicide Prevention Live Chat
- American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
- Mental Health Conversation Guides
- Mental Health Patients' Rights: (800) 700-9996
- NAMI (National Alliance on Mental illness) Helpline: (800) 950-6264
- American Psychological Association (APA): (800) 374-2721
- NYC Well: Text, Talk And Chat
- Board of Behavioral Sciences
