Out of the Darkness Community Walk offers hope and support to those touched by suicide

NEW YORK -- This Sunday, hundreds of people will take part in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

It's a journey of remembrance and hope and support for the many people touched by suicide and mental health conditions.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention board member Hannah Moch sat down with Cindy Hsu to discuss the foundation and its resources.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the walk.

