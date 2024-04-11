Easter Sunday fire at Brooklyn church was accidental, fire marshals say

NEW YORK -- Fire marshals have determined the cause of an Easter Sunday fire at Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii church in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

According to the FDNY, hot embers started the fire, which has been ruled accidental.

More than 100 parishioners were gathered in the church for Mass when the five-alarm fire broke out on March 31. Over 200 firefighters and medical personnel responded to the scene, the FDNY said.

Six people suffered minor injuries. Three of the victims were firefighters, including one who fell through a floor.

In a statement, Bishop Robert J. Brennan said in part, "I am exceptionally grateful to the men and women of the New York City Fire Department for the skill they showed in fighting this five-alarm fire at Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii on Easter Sunday. Their response prevented any loss of life, or major injuries, and saved the church building from the raging fire that engulfed the rectory and parish center. The respect and love for the Church shown by the members of the FDNY was amazing ... I continue to pray for those who had to evacuate from their Easter Sunday Mass due to the smoke and flames. I do not doubt God was watching over them and the church."

Brennan says the Diocese of Brooklyn will work with the FDNY to review fire safety and prevention measures.

While the main part of the church suffered water and smoke damage, the flames were isolated to the church rectory and parish. According to Brennan, the property is pending demolition.

All Masses previously scheduled at Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church for the foreseeable future.