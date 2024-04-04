Fire at 100-year-old church in New Jersey was set on purpose, police say

Fire at 100-year-old church in New Jersey was on purpose, police say

VERONA, N.J. -- A New Jersey community is heartbroken after a man allegedly set their beloved church on fire.

Our Lady of the Lake in Verona represents a century of memories. Days after it was packed with parishioners on Easter Sunday, a fire damaged the pews and charred statues of Mary and Joseph.

"I don't know how people can actually even think about it. This church has been here forever and it's gorgeous," said Julianna Thierry.

The Roman Catholic Church on Lakeside Avenue will commemorate a special milestone in May: the 100th anniversary of the first Mass at the original church before it expanded.

Now, the arson investigation is overshadowing the congregation's accomplishments.

"I think it's absolutely insane. It's horrific," said Vanessa Lopes. "People actually need more of Jesus, so that's really what it boils down to."

Authorities said the fire started at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was extinguished quickly, but investigators determined it was deliberately set in several places.

"It's really shocking to hear that, especially in a community like this," said Mikah Diaz, one of many baffled members of the community.

Police said 42-year-old Elliot Bennett was arrested an hour after the fire was put out. He's facing arson and hate crime charges, among others.

Marilyn McGrath, a parishioner for more than 20 years, couldn't figure out why someone would set the church on fire.

"The parishioners are really friendly, and we love it," said McGrath.

"The parish community is heartbroken. However, we have faith that we will get through this difficult time," said Maria Margiotta, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Newark.

Church officials said further details regarding the next steps, including reopening the church, will be announced on its website.