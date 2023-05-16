Opening statements in Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo's trial over shooting Gregory Griffin, Andrew Dixon

NEWARK, N.J. - There were opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a Newark police officer charged with fatally shooting a man and injuring another after a wild chase.

It happened four years ago, and was caught on police body worn cameras.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

A jury will determine whether Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo, then 26, was justified in firing shots back on January 28, 2019.

"This defendant shot Gregory Griffin through the back of the head, severing his brain stem and killing him, and shooting his friend Andrew Dixon in the face, causing serious bodily injury," said Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Alex Albu.

Griffin, the driver, was pulled over for speeding and had a gun. He fled the traffic stop, leading to a high-speed chase.

In body-worn cameras, Crespo, who responded as backup, can be seen firing his gun at the suspect's car at three different locations.

Prosecutors argue Griffin's car windows were tinted, so Crespo couldn't have seen a gun pointed at him.

"None of the other officers at that scene, other than defendant in this case, decided to exact his own form of justice," Albu said.

Crespo's defense attorney shot back.

"Tinted windows, and all this garbage. He could through the car basically the entire night," defense attorney Patrick Toscano, Jr. said.

Prosecutors allege Crespo's actions were criminal.

"He was completely in excess of his authority," Albu said. "It was not authorized."

Crespo's defense attorney blasted that argument.

"The prosecution from Mars," Toscano said.

Toscano called Crespo a hero.

"This guy was not stopping that night. He wasn't stopping. No way, no how was he stopping," Toscano said.

Crespo is expected to take the stand. In 2019, he spoke out several months after the shooting.

"I see the passenger holding a weapon and pointing directly at me," Crespo said in June, 2019.

Fifteen jurors were selected. When it's time to deliberate, there will be a random drawing, and three will be selected as alternates.

There's a gag order. Attorneys are not allowed to speak to reporters about the case.

Crespo is charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault, misconduct and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.