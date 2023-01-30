Watch CBS News
Crime

Opening arguments in trial of woman accused of trying to feed friend poison cheesecake

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Opening statements in cheesecake poisoning trial
Opening statements in cheesecake poisoning trial 00:25

NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. 

Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. 

Nasyrova denies the charges. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.