Opening arguments in trial of woman accused of trying to feed friend poison cheesecake

NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake.

Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder.

Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property.

Nasyrova denies the charges.