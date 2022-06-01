Developers of controversial One45 high-rise in Harlem pull proposal

NEW YORK -- Developers of a controversial high-rise in Harlem are pulling their proposal.

The developers of One45 removed their zoning application ahead of a City Council hearing, saying it was "not possible" to proceed with the project.

The residential and retail development would have featured two 31-story towers with nearly 1,000 apartments. It would have replaced a mostly vacant lot on the corner of 145th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The project faced criticism from neighbors and, most notably, from City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan over the low number of below-market units available to low-income families.