New Jersey nonprofit surprises adults who aged out of foster care system with cars, more gifts

NJ nonprofit surprises adults who aged out of foster system with cars

NEW YORK -- Ahead of National Adoption Day on Saturday, an event was held Monday to help nine adults who have aged out of the foster and child welfare system.

New Jersey nonprofit One Simple Wish surprised the group with cars, gas, insurance and gift cards.

Danielle Gletow, the group's founder and executive director, talked about how transportation for these young people can change their lives for the better.

"We realized that transportation was a massive obstacle and that sometimes that was the only barrier between staying in college, keeping a job, keeping themselves healthy by being able to go to the doctor's, taking care of their families," she said.

One Simple Wish helps kids impacted by foster care through online "wish granting" and other outreach efforts.