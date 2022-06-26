One person hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in Boerum Hill

One hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in Boerum Hill

One hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in Boerum Hill

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old is hospitalized Sunday after getting struck in the leg during an apparent drive-by shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Warren Street in Boerum Hill.

Police are searching for the gunman. They said the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

It was unclear if the victim was the intended target.