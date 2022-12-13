Watch CBS News
Crime

One Brooklyn Health battling cyber attack that forced some critical services offline

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn hospital group hit with cyber attack
Brooklyn hospital group hit with cyber attack 00:26

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. 

The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. 

Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. 

Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. 

The FBI is investigating. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.