One Brooklyn Health battling cyber attack that forced some critical services offline

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline.

The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November.

Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper.

The FBI is investigating.