On Call with Dr. Kumar: Why people actually improve with age

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Like it or not, we're all getting older. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing, especially if you set yourself up for success.

Your holiday get-together may be the best time to have important conversations with family and friends about health and aging. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar tells CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi why people actually improve with age. 

"Biological age and chronological age are not matching these days," she says. "Eighty-year-olds are biking, skiing, hiking, traveling the world, learning new languages. So it's really impressive."

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:58 AM

