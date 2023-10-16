Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about strokes, the second leading cause of death worldwide

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to watch for with strokes
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to watch for with strokes 03:35

NEW YORK -- World Stroke Day is observed every October. 

It's the second leading cause of death around the world, but many Americans don't know how to recognize one. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with the signs everyone needs to know about this medical emergency.

She explains who is at greatest risk, along with symptoms and prevention. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

