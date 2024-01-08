Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about over-the-counter medications to fight cold and flu symptoms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you've been feeling under the weather lately, you are not alone. 

We are in the midst of a "tripledemic," which has people running to pharmacies for some over-the-counter relief. But some of those medicines can do more harm than good. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to help navigate cold and flu remedies.

She explains these medications can lead to accidental overdose and elevated blood pressure, and they can also conflict with other prescription medicines or alcohol. 

Dr. Kumar recommends getting some relief while lowering the risk of harm with things like vitamin D, zinc, expectorants, fever reducers and chicken soup.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

First published on January 8, 2024 / 7:37 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

