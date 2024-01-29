On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is #WaterTok and is it good for your health?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is #WaterTok and is it good for you?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is #WaterTok and is it good for you?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is #WaterTok and is it good for you?

NEW YORK -- You may have seen #WaterTok that's regaining steam on social media.

The hashtag first swept the country last year, with videos racking up more than one billion views.

Users posted videos of themselves mixing their water for the day with a variety of packets and powders.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain what exactly happens to your body and brain when you use these artificial sweeteners.

"The issue is that sweet potions and powders that they are adding to water are full of chemicals, preservatives, artificial sweeteners. Zero sugar, zero calorie does not equal water, does not equal health," says Dr. Kumar.

She also suggested healthy options to add to your water, like fruit slices, herbal tea or low sugar electrolyte powder.

Dr. Kumar is On Call for us at 7:15 a.m. every Monday streaming on CBS News New York.