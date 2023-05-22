On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is HIIT, or high intensity interval training?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is HIIT Training?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is HIIT Training?

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What is HIIT Training?

NEW YORK -- Every Monday, our health and wellness expert Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" answering your questions.

Today's question comes from Noah on TikTok, who asks, "What are your thoughts on HIIT Training?"

Dr. Kumar explains what makes HIIT, or high intensity interval training, different from other kinds of workouts, and what it does for your body.

"It's not for everybody, because this is a really vigorous workout. So, number one, you need to get cleared by your health care provider if you want to start something like this," she said. "If you're somebody who has injuries, probably not the right exercise because it's a huge impact to your muscles and your joints. You need to be aware of your form, good warmup and good nutrition...

"If you check all the boxes, go for it," she added.

Watch her full interview above for more information.