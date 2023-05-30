On Call with Dr. Kumar: What foods help boost your energy?
NEW YORK -- Each week, health and wellness expert Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2.
Today, she's answering one viewer's question that came to us from TikTok. They asked, "What foods do you recommend eating to help boost your energy?"
So what foods are best to start your day, and what should you avoid?
Dr. Kumar shared a list of dos and don'ts, spoke about why snacking can be a red flag and offered some other tips.
Watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.