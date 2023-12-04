On Call with Dr. Kumar: What are the health benefits of giving yourself a microbreak?
NEW YORK -- If you're hoping to be healthier and happier in the new year, consider giving yourself a microbreak.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to break down the benefits of the health trend.
She explains microbreaks can increase well being and energy, so you are less fatigued.
They can also help reduce mistakes at work, improve creativity and refocus attention.
So what are some examples of perfect microbreaks?
Chatting with a colleague, being in nature, stretching and breathing exercises, watching a funny video or reading a book, and even walking through a doorway.
Watch her full interview above for more information.
