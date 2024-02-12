Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Understanding atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, and ways to prevent it

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Understanding a-fib and its risks
NEW YORK -- Atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, is serious heart condition that causes abnormal heart rhythm. 

According to the American Heart Association, 12 million Americans will have the condition by 2023. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to share more about the causes and symptoms, and ways to prevent the condition. 

"There are certain things that put us at a higher risk: Uncontrolled blood pressure, untreated sleep apnea, obesity, vaping, excessive alcohol use, and even certain respiratory infections, like having a bad case of influenza or COVID," she explained. 

