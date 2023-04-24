Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Treating high cholesterol with statins and other drug options

NEW YORK -- An estimated 94 million Americans over the age of 20 have high cholesterol, putting them at risk for heart disease and stroke. 

Statin drugs are the standard treatment for reducing bad cholesterol, but some patients hesitate taking them, because of side effects. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain what happens when someone has high cholesterol and their treatment options, including new drug therapies. 

Plus, she answers what you can do to lower your cholesterol naturally. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

