On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to stay healthy for summer travel delays, jetlag and more

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Staffing shortages and extreme weather events are creating the perfect storm for travel troubles this summer.

Delays are inconvenient but can also be hazardous to your health.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with tips on how to stay healthy for every part of your trip. 

We ask how to stay healthy during flight delays, the best way to beat jetlag and how to avoid digestive issues.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 8:15 AM

