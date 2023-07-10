On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to stay healthy for summer travel delays, jetlag and more

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Staying health for summer travel

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Staying health for summer travel

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Staying health for summer travel

NEW YORK -- Staffing shortages and extreme weather events are creating the perfect storm for travel troubles this summer.

Delays are inconvenient but can also be hazardous to your health.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with tips on how to stay healthy for every part of your trip.

We ask how to stay healthy during flight delays, the best way to beat jetlag and how to avoid digestive issues.

Watch her full interview above for more information.