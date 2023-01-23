Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to have a healthy gut microbiome

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Protecting your gut microbiome
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Protecting your gut microbiome 03:41

NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. 

However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. 

She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.

Watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.