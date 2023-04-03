On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to curb your sugar habit

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to break your sugar habit

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to break your sugar habit

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to break your sugar habit

NEW YORK -- Sugar is a sweet treat, but studies have proven it can be as addictive as cocaine.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to cut back and break the habit.

She explained why sugar is so addictive and the impact it has on your health.

She also spoke about ways to lessen your intake, like what to eat at the beginning and end of your day.

Watch her full interview above for more.