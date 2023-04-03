Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to curb your sugar habit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to break your sugar habit
On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to break your sugar habit 04:06

NEW YORK -- Sugar is a sweet treat, but studies have proven it can be as addictive as cocaine. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to cut back and break the habit. 

She explained why sugar is so addictive and the impact it has on your health.

She also spoke about ways to lessen your intake, like what to eat at the beginning and end of your day. 

Watch her full interview above for more. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

