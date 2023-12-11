On Call with Dr. Kumar: How neuro-gastronomy helps understand food cravings

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How neuro-gastronomy can help create healthy food memories

NEW YORK -- The holiday season is here, and that means food and temptation everywhere.

But there's emerging science that examines how your brain responds to food and flavor.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to discuss "neuro-gastronomy" and how it can help you understand your cravings.

"Neuro-gastronomy is the study of how the brain affects the way we experience food, and it's incredibly complex. Not only are we processing all five senses, but our emotions, our memories and even evolutionary factors play a role here," she said.

She also explains what happens when your brain tastes food, and how mood and presentation can affect how we perceive food.

So what does that mean for the average person, and how can it help improve your health?

She recommends sitting next to someone who makes you feel lighthearted, because the more you laugh, the more you're going to enjoy the meal. Turn off your television, eat off a plate and incorporate healthy foods into holiday meals to create healthy food memories for the future.

Watch her full interview above for more information.