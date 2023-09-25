Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Have you heard of male menopause?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to know about "male menopause"
NEW YORK -- When you hear about menopause, we often think of women. 

But hormonal changes can also affect men as they age. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with more on what men need to know about what some call "male menopause."

She explains the symptoms and some possible treatments. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

September 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

