On Call with Dr. Kumar: Dry January health benefits and how to quit drinking

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As people resolve to have a healthier New Year, many will go "dry," or alcohol free, this January. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with some ways to help keep those resolutions. 

Even though "Dry January" only lasts 31 days, Dr. Kumar explains some of the benefits to your physical and mental health, like decreased belly fat and blood pressure, improved glucose and cholesterol levels, better gut and brain health, improved sleep and mood. 

So what's some advice for a successful Dry January?

Dr. Kumar says you should create a plan, recruit a friend and substitute drinking with other activities. She also says do not avoid socializing. 

Watch her full interview for tips on keeping other resolutions, too. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 8:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

