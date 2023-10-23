On Call with Dr. Kumar: Cardiovascular Kidney Metabolic syndrome, or CKM, explained

NEW YORK -- The American Heart Association has identified a new medical condition, called Cardiovascular Kidney Metabolic syndrome, or CKM.

They discovered a link between four key factors: Cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to help understand what this is and how it could impact you.

"Just to put in perspective, 33% of Americans have three or more risk factors that contribute to this syndrome. And when we think of danger in medicine, sometimes people think of the words 'cancer' or 'COVID,' but chronic diseases, like those that make up CKM, are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States," she said.

She explained how dangerous the syndrome can be and how to calculate your risk. We also talked about its stages and prevention.