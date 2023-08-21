On Call with Dr. Kumar: Avoiding the "Freshman 15"

NEW YORK -- Many college freshman are leaving home for the first time, an exciting transition, but one that can be a major stressor on their physical and mental health.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" with important tips for students to prevent common weight gain, the dreaded "Freshman 15," and manage stress.

Watch the segment in the player above, or click here.

Click here to watch more of Dr. Kumar's "On Call" segments on CBS News New York