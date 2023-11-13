Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Diabetes prevention with diet and lifestyle changes

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Understanding diabetes
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Understanding diabetes 04:16

NEW YORK -- November is National Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness about the serious medical condition. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with the latest research on diabetes prevention and management. 

We asked her to explain the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. 

She also talked about diet and lifestyle changes, and the role of glucose monitors. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 7:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

