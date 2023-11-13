On Call with Dr. Kumar: Diabetes prevention with diet and lifestyle changes
NEW YORK -- November is National Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness about the serious medical condition.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with the latest research on diabetes prevention and management.
We asked her to explain the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
She also talked about diet and lifestyle changes, and the role of glucose monitors.
Watch her full interview above for more information.
