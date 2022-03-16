Watch CBS News

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading rapidly across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. 

What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.

The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.

It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. 

