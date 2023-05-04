12-year-old Benjamin Pajak, from Westfield, New Jersey, stars in "Oliver!" at New York City Center
NEW YORK -- A young boy from Westfield, New Jersey, is starring in a production of the musical "Oliver!" at New York City Center this month.
Twelve-year-old Benjamin Pajak takes on the role of Oliver Twist after making his Broadway debut as Winthrop in "The Music Man" last year.
This is the first revival of "Oliver!" in New York City in nearly 40 years.
The Encores! production opens Wednesday night and runs through May 14.
