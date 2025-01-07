Crash involving school bus in Old Westbury, Long Island leaves 2 children, several others injured

2 children, several adults injured in Old Westbury school bus crash

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Several people, including children, were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday on Long Island.

It happened on Post Road off the Long Island Expressway service road in Old Westbury.

Police say a dumpster truck carrying asphalt lost its brakes, causing it to overturn. The truck then hit a small school bus and an SUV.

"The dumpster on the truck was full of ripped-up asphalt. The driver reported to us that he lost his brakes. He was facing a red light," Old Westbury Police Chief Stuart Cameron said. "The truck collided with both the SUV and the school bus, and overturned."

Video shows the corner of the truck crushed the front of the school bus and shattered the windshield. The SUV appeared to have damage to its passenger side.

The school bus driver, a bus matron and two children had to be treated for minor injuries. The children's ages are unknown.

The SUV driver and the truck driver also had minor injuries.

Crews had to clean up some of the asphalt that spilled onto the road.