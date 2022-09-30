Watch CBS News
Local News

Oktoberfest kicks off with celebration of German beer, food and culture this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Oktoberfest things to do this weekend
Oktoberfest things to do this weekend 04:48

NEW YORK -- The start of the fall season brings a popular German celebration to town. It's time for Oktoberfest. 

The official two-week festival takes place in Munich, Germany every year starting at the end of September. Millions of festival goers gather in large tents to drink beer, eat traditional German foods and celebrate with friends. 

You don't have to travel to Germany to take part in the festivities. There are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations here in the Tri-State Area. 

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to share their list of events. 

CLICK HERE for more information and watch the full interview above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.