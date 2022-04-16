FDNY responds to oil tanker truck fire on Clearview Expressway

Truck carrying home heating oil caught on fire in Queens

NEW YORK -- There were some scary moments in Bayside, Queens, on Saturday when a home heating oil truck caught fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles after a small explosion at around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the Clearview Expressway at Northern Boulevard.

The oil tank was not breached, FDNY said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.