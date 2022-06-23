Watch CBS News
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut join nationwide partnership to boost offshore wind industry

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The White House is launching a partnership with 11 east coast states to boost the growing offshore wind industry.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among those states.

The Biden administration is meeting with governors and labor leaders Thursday to discuss commitments to expand parts of the offshore industry. That includes manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

The president aims to be able to power 10 million homes with wind energy by 2030.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

