Officials: 57-year-old man killed in small plane crash in East Hampton
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- The pilot killed in a small plane crash on Long Island has been identified.
Kent Feurring, 57, of Sagaponack died when his Seamax aircraft crashed into the banks of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Witnesses reported seeing a wing break off from the fuselage before the crash. However, the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and East Hampton town police are still investigating the cause.
