Small plane from Westchester crashes into power lines in Maryland
NEW YORK -- Two people remain trapped in a small plane from the Tri-State Area that crashed into power lines in Maryland.
The plane is dangling hundreds of feet in the air in a power line tower in the Gaithersburg area.
Investigators say the plane crashed just before 6 p.m. on Sunday after leaving Westchester County Airport in White Plains.
The pilot and a passenger on board are reportedly okay, but can't be brought down until the plane is secured and crews are sure there is no power in the tower.
The crash knocked out power to thousands in the area.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
