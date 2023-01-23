Officials: 1 dead, 5 injured in East Flatbush, Brooklyn building fire
NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old was killed in a building fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.
Intense flames could be seen shooting out of a fifth-floor apartment on Snyder Street. Officials said the fire started just before 10:30 a.m.
The 13-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A firefighter and a resident were seriously hurt. Three other people were also treated for minor injuries.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
