Officials: 1 dead, 5 injured in East Flatbush, Brooklyn building fire

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old was killed in a building fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Sunday morning.

Intense flames could be seen shooting out of a fifth-floor apartment on Snyder Street. Officials said the fire started just before 10:30 a.m.

The 13-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A firefighter and a resident were seriously hurt. Three other people were also treated for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

January 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

