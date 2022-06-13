Watch CBS News
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in the Bronx, husband in custody

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. 

Officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on the Grand Concourse around 3 a.m. Monday. 

Inside, they found a 31-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her body. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators say the victim, whose name has not been released, is an NYPD transit officer. 

Her 34-year-old husband surrendered to police. 

Charges are pending. 

