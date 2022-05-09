Watch CBS News
Crime

Off-duty NYPD officer dead after suspected murder-suicide in Wallkill parking lot, sources say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

WALLKILL, N.Y. -- An off-duty NYPD officer is dead after what investigators believe was a murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant off Route 211 in Wallkill.

Police sources tell CBS2 the off-duty officer was trailing a vehicle believed to have his wife and another man inside. 

The officer collided with the vehicle and chased the man on foot, sources say. 

He allegedly opened fire, killing the man and then himself. 

His wife was not injured. 

Wallkill Police identified the off-duty NYPD officer as Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis. 

Police sources say he was assigned to the PSA 8 with NYPD Housing in the Bronx. 

The other man was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins, of Wurtsboro.

Investigators believe this was a love triangle involving Armstead's wife and Wilkins, source say.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 1:31 PM

